$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report sales of $37.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the lowest is $34.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $116.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.80 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $219.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,973,000 after buying an additional 573,754 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 899.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $195.62 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.68%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

