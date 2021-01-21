398 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $323.77 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $324.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

