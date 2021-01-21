$43.10 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce sales of $43.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $43.20 million. Camtek reported sales of $33.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $148.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $150.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.33 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $165.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

CAMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMT opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Camtek has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

