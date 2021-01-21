$49.20 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will report sales of $49.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.04 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $158.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.10 million to $158.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.86 million to $219.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $181.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

