$5.83 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post $5.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $10.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SELB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

