5,421 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $14.30 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.