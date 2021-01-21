5,464 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.47. 168,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,062. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32.

