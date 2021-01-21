$6.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $3.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $18.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.30 to $19.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $21.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

Shares of TMO opened at $515.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $478.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.0% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

