$78.72 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $78.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.50 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $89.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $311.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $311.50 million to $312.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $327.51 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $327.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 146,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,511. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $278.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

