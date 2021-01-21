$81.79 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $81.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.52 million to $88.94 million. Denny’s posted sales of $113.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $290.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.25 million to $297.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $383.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $395.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

DENN traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. 5,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,716. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $998.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

