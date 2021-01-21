8,989 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,298,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 169,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.39.

