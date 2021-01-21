8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report sales of $132.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.24 million to $134.09 million. 8X8 reported sales of $118.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $521.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.47 million to $524.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $611.18 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $643.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

NYSE EGHT opened at $37.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 4,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $67,790.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $30,518.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,257.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in 8X8 by 4,594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

