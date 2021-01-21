Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.31 ($23.90).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.36 and its 200 day moving average is €18.12. Aareal Bank AG has a twelve month low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a twelve month high of €31.50 ($37.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 29.15.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.