AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $434.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 392.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AC Immune by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AC Immune by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AC Immune by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AC Immune by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AC Immune by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the period. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

