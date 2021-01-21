Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing neurology therapies for Parkinson’s disease, migraine and multiple sclerosis. Acorda has a pipeline of novel neurological therapies addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg. “

Separately, Cowen upped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $53.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. Analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 89,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

