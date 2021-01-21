Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Up 1.3%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company is exploring potential acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses involving the manufacture and sale of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, such as beverages, muscle/joint rubs, oils, crystals, tinctures, bath bombs, isolate, relief balms, elixirs, body washes, med sticks, lotions, vape pens and cartridges, shatter, and gummies.

