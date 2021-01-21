Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

AFIB opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Acutus Medical has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

