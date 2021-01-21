Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Up 77.6%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was up 77.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 276,092,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 729% from the average daily volume of 33,285,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

