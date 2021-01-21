Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $133,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $95,360.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. 543,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,454. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 575,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 493,526 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.