Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

