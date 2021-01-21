Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to announce $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.79 billion and the highest is $3.85 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.67 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.75 billion to $15.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.69.

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.89 on Monday. Adient has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

