ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Up 9.2%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.61. 1,251,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 918,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19.

Get ADiTx Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADiTx Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.