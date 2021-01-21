Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $84.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after acquiring an additional 801,403 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

