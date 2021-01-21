AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.53

Shares of AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 294605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72.

About AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses.

