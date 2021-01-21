Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of APD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,391. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

