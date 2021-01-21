Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Up 33.5%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) shot up 33.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $25.81. 1,385,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 226,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Airgain alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $225.93 million, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the third quarter worth $195,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.