AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) stock opened at GBX 467.50 ($6.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 430.53. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

In related news, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total transaction of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70). Also, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total value of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,756,991 shares of company stock worth $1,724,551,620.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

