Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.27

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 9066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKTS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $34,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

