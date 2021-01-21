Albemarle Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $180.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Albemarle by 77.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

