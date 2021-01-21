Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Shares of AA opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 776.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

