Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Issues Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AA opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

