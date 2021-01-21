Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AA opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.