Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Down 7%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.29. 2,280,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,302,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALDX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

