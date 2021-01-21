Alex Miller Acquires 1,686 Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.16 per share, with a total value of C$66,021.39. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at C$309,783.62.

Shares of TSE:ATD.A opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$43.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a one year low of C$30.57 and a one year high of C$47.57.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.