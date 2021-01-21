Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) versus AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alico alerts:

Alico has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alico and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alico and AMAYA Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.52 $23.66 million ($0.24) -129.25 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than AMAYA Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alico and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.95%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Summary

Alico beats AMAYA Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

AMAYA Global Company Profile

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.