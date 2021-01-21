Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

