Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Barclays

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.91.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$37.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.96 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.37.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

