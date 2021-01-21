ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.