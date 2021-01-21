Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.403 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.