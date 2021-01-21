Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €224.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €210.92 ($248.14).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €200.25 ($235.59) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €183.40. Allianz SE has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

