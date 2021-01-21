Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $28.00

Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.00, but opened at $27.00. Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 147,722 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.10 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62.

About Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds plc (ALM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.