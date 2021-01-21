Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price rose 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 474,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 766,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $528.20 million, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

