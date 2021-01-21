AlloVir, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 26th

AlloVir’s (NASDAQ:ALVR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 26th. AlloVir had issued 16,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $276,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AlloVir presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

AlloVir stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,876,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

