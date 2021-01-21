Ally Financial (ALLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

