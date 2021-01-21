Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $159.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $170.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

