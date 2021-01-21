Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.78.

AIF opened at C$49.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.41 and a 52-week high of C$61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 119.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.84.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$134.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

