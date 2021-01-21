Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) versus Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Head to Head Comparison

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Sio Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -2.69% -2.70% -1.72% Sio Gene Therapies N/A -101.13% -68.72%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amarin and Sio Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 0 5 8 0 2.62 Sio Gene Therapies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 294.89%. Given Sio Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sio Gene Therapies is more favorable than Amarin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amarin and Sio Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $429.76 million 5.64 -$22.65 million ($0.07) -88.57 Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$72.63 million ($2.93) -0.98

Amarin has higher revenue and earnings than Sio Gene Therapies. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sio Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amarin beats Sio Gene Therapies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing REDUCE-IT for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers through direct sales force. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa, the omega-3 acid, and eicosapentaenoic acid. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. and The University of Massachusetts Medical School. The company was formerly known as Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and changed its name to Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. in November 2020. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

