Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,171.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

