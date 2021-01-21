Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,176.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,171.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

