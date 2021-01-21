American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

AEO stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

